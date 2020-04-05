Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Dr. Bipin B. Verma passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Stow, Ohio on March 30, 2020. He was a resident of Stow, Ohio since 1974. Born in the state of Bihar, India, in 1929, Dr. Verma immigrated to the Akron area with his family in 1971 and practiced psychiatry in the local area. Dr. Verma is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sunita; son, Rajiv (wife Chand); daughter, Meeta; son, Sanjiv and grandchildren, Justin, Neal, Anish, Sean, Tyler, Paige, Jaicey and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Jackson, Samuel and Olivia. Services for family and friends will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
