Blaine Bartlett Jr., 77, on September 9, 2020, joined his beloved wife, Linda after a short battle with cancer. He was a 1961 graduate of Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio. Blaine was a lover of all military planes, new and old. He retired from Service Iron & Steel in 2009 as a shop foreman, welder, and fabricator. Blaine lived a happy life with his family. He leaves behind family and freinds who will miss his simle and laugh.







