Blanche C. McMullen, age 74, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at Hickory Ridge Nursing Home in Akron, Ohio. She was born May 31, 1944, in Akron, to the late Ronald Jennings and Thelma (Ralston) Jennings.



Blanche dedicated her life to making the people around her feel loved and wanted. She spent a great deal of time volunteering for churches and school organizations such as the PTA. She was awarded the position of president of Akron Council PTA for her efforts. It was important for her to touch as many lives as possible. She always listened lovingly and non judgmentally to everyone around her bringing joy into the lives she touched. Blanche found great purpose by being of service to the community. Her hobbies were crocheting, playing french horn, cross stitching, and sewing.



She was a graduate of Garfield High School. She married the late Robert J. McMullen in 1967 and lived in Akron, Ohio for 51 years together. She is survived by her daughter, Christiane Agwu. She was a loving and caring mother to Uchechukwu Agwu (Christiane's husband). Also she was an affectionate grandmother to Zoe Agwu.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a,m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.



Blanche will be laid to rest with her husband in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



