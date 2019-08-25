|
Blanche E. Davy CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Blanche E. Davy, 99, passed away August 20, 2019. Born in New Castle, Pa., she has been an area resident for many years. Miss Davy was the first Resident Manager of Akron Ronald McDonald House, and held that position for 15 years. She also served as Director of Christian Education for Goodyear Heights Presbyterian, Fairlawn West United Church of Christ, and 2nd United Presbyterian Church of New Castle. She was preceded in death by her father Wesley Davy, her mother Emma (Painter) Davy, and infant brother Oscar Henry Davy. Pastor Jim Case will conduct a memorial service Saturday, August 31st, at 2 p.m. at Stow Community United Church of Christ, where friends may call 2 hours prior to service. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. Interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle, Pa.. "Help a child, feed a bird, plant a flower, and think of me". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 225 Locust St., Akron, OH 44302, or Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019