Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Stow Community United Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Davy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche E. Davy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche E. Davy Obituary
Blanche E. Davy CUYAHOGA FALLS - Blanche E. Davy, 99, passed away August 20, 2019. Pastor Jim Case will conduct a memorial service Saturday, August 31st, at 2 p.m. at Stow Community United Church of Christ, where friends may call 2 hours prior to service. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. Interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle, PA. "Help a child, feed a bird, plant a flower, and think of me". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 West State St., Akron, OH 44302, or Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now