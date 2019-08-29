|
Blanche E. Davy CUYAHOGA FALLS - Blanche E. Davy, 99, passed away August 20, 2019. Pastor Jim Case will conduct a memorial service Saturday, August 31st, at 2 p.m. at Stow Community United Church of Christ, where friends may call 2 hours prior to service. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. Interment will be at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle, PA. "Help a child, feed a bird, plant a flower, and think of me". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 West State St., Akron, OH 44302, or Akron Children's Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019