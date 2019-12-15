|
|
This day our mother Blanche Ruby Davis, 91, departed to continue her eternal journey. She leaves us with a wonderful legacy of love and good will for her family and friends. Her heart and home were always open to those in need. While we mourn losing her, we will always see her spirit in the flowers she nurtured, the birds she enjoyed and the garden she tilled. We are certain that her favorite hummingbirds will return every spring searching for her special recipe. Blanche was a hard-working mother dedicated to raising and caring for her family. She loved her family unconditionally. She looked forward to the reunions and holiday events with great anticipation every year. There was no limit to her generous spirit. She was active in her church and garden club and kept up with her many friends. We all share an incredible history of family events and stories. Preceding Blanch are her husband, Richard Davis and brothers, Bruce Osborne, Vernon and Paul Manuel. Blanche leaves behind sisters, Hazel Eller of Tennessee, Betty Philp of Ohio and Sally McGhee of South Carolina; brother, Jay (Ruth) Osborne; children, Phyllis (Bob) Lay of Ohio, Jerry Davis of Georgia, Rick (Sheri) Davis of Ohio, Randy (Melinda) Davis of Ohio, Keith (Cathy) Davis of Virginia and Derrick Davis of Georgia; also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 4 - 7 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Swab officiating. Burial follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shalersville. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ravenna Garden Club, 5154 S. Prospect Street, Ravenna, Ohio 44266. A special thanks to nurse Diane of the Summit Hospice Care group whose help and dedication are greatly appreciated. Condolences and memories of Blanche may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019