|
|
Bob Smith CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Robert H. Smith III (Bob), 36, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, departed the confines of this world on Friday, August 23rd 2019 after an unexpectedly, arduous one-month battle against Stage 4 NSCLC at the Cleveland Clinic. Calling hours will be held at Redmon Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27th from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Stow on Wednesday, August 28th at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jonathan W. Rumburg officiating. Bob was born in Akron to Duke and Kathy Smith in May of 1983. He was the eldest of their three sons. He graduated from Kent State University in 2005 with a BS focused in Computer Science and was a brilliant Senior Software Engineer at Wolters Kluwer Health (Lexicomp) going on nine years. Bob ultimately was a child at heart surrounding himself with computer games, comic books, pinball machines and his cherished TMNT arcade cabinet. His quiet and loving spirit was felt by everyone he encountered. Bob will be FOREVER remembered as a strong, caring, patient, intelligent, eloquent, and comical husband, son, brother, grandson, friend and co-worker. Bob is survived by his wife, Jessica; parents, Duke and Kathy; brothers, Jon and Mike; sister-in-law, Melanie; nephew, Wyatt; niece, Ellie; Grandma Collins, and his cat, Gregory. Memorial donations may be made to the following gofundme to assist in covering the mounting medical and funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com//Medical-Expenses-Bob-and-Jessica-Smith (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019