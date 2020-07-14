TOGETHER AGAIN Bobbie Jean Ray, age 82, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. She was born in Russell County, Virginia, in a log cabin house built by hand by her father, one log at a time. She got married to Raymond Ray before her senior year, and just as she promised her father, she graduated from Honaker High School in 1955. She was Homecoming Queen her senior year and Raymond had written in her yearbook, "It is my prayer that by the help of God, that I may be the husband you deserve, and that I may never do anything to mar the fond memories of your days spent at HHS. Yours forever - Raymond." Just like her, he kept his promises. Bobbie was a loving and giving mother and grandmother, who always put her family first. She was well known for her amazing cooking, which she enjoyed doing for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Clara Call; her husband of 55 years, Raymond Ray; sister, Billie Ann Dye; and her grandson, Kenny Ray Jr. Bobbie is survived by her children; Kenny Ray (Liz), Dwayne Ray (Kathy) and Mariann Ray Suzelis; grandchildren, Jonathan Ray (Tarah), Jennifer Ray, Kelly Wilson (Mike), Luke Suzelis and Sam Ray; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Izabella, and Beau Wilson; and Sunny Ray. Visitation Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Graveside services at Hillside Memorial Park, Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Ray officiating. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.