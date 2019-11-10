|
Bobby R. Butler, 82, from Hartville, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 08, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Butler (O'Brien); their children, Maria J. Butler, Victor J. Butler (Joan), Jonathan S. Butler (Janet), Suzanne Butler; and his daughters, June Brookshire and Ramona Gonzalez (Luis); his grandchildren, Leslie, ShaSha, Jonathan Jr., Tyler, and Jacob; his great grandchildren, Marlee, Landen, Ethan, Ana, Jeremiah, Oliver, Clara and Nora. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Becton, Thomas Butler, Linda Toth, Helen Wilson, and many nieces and nephews. Bobby was born January 1, 1937 in Ozone, Tennessee to Cheatom W. Butler and Aro Butler (Coffelt). He married Nancy L. Butler (O'Brien) on February 2, 1962. He worked for the Teledyne Monarch Rubber Company as a maintenance mechanic, in Hartville, Ohio for 25.5 years. He retired from Hamlin Steel after 15 years as a maintenance electrician where he proudly served 2 terms as President of his UAW union, Local 1094. He was a past Master of Wadsworth #385 Masonic Lodge in 1992. He was also awarded a proclamation by Wadsworth Mayor, John Hanna for "high moral character and integrity". His passions included collecting vinyl records of all music genres, hiking, woodworking, traveling, and family ancestry research. More than anything Bobby loved being with his family. Calling hours are Tuesday, 4-7 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and one hour prior to services Wednesday, 10-11 AM. Funeral services are in the funeral home Wednesday, 11 AM. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bobby's life. Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019