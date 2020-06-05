Bobby G. Cumberlidge
Bobby G. Cumberlidge, age 78, passed away May 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley, who passed away in October of 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca; son, Bobby; daughter, Lisa; along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be no services held. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society 800-864-2295



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
