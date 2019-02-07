Bobby James Cannon



THEN AND NOW



Bobby James Cannon, Sr., 71, affectionately known as "Bay", "Nap" and "The B.O.B.", passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019.



He was born on a beautiful March 12th to his parents Lemuel Cannon, Sr. and Annie Beatrice Cannon in Atmore, Alabama. Having moved to Akron at a very young age, he attended Akron Public Schools and began working at Ford Motor Corp. at the age of 18 until he retired.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and two granddaughters. He is survived by his children, Bobby, Michelle, Michael and Alan Cannon; his sisters, Willa Lanier, Ollie Hill; brother, Lem (Jesse Mae) Cannon, Jr. and brother-in-law, Charles Malone; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren. along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Homegoing service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 916 Kelly Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary