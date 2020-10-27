1/1
Bobby Ruth King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ruth King, 69, of Mesa, Arizona passed on Monday, October 12, 2020. Bobby was a devout teacher and taught at Head Start in Ohio and Arizona for over 25 years. Bobby leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years, Edward; her children, Richard (Jodie), Sawan, and Dania (Anthony); adopted daughters, Veronica and Gwen; her grandsons, Jourdan, Elijah, and Dillon. Bobby will be memorialized on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The City of Joy Life Enrichment Center, 610 W Exchange St., Akron. OH. Condolences can be sent to the family: P.O. Box #404, Twinsburg, OH 44087.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
I love and miss you my dear sister. Precious memories of us will always be with me.
Kathy Dobson
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved