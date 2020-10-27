Bobby Ruth King, 69, of Mesa, Arizona passed on Monday, October 12, 2020. Bobby was a devout teacher and taught at Head Start in Ohio and Arizona for over 25 years. Bobby leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years, Edward; her children, Richard (Jodie), Sawan, and Dania (Anthony); adopted daughters, Veronica and Gwen; her grandsons, Jourdan, Elijah, and Dillon. Bobby will be memorialized on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The City of Joy Life Enrichment Center, 610 W Exchange St., Akron. OH. Condolences can be sent to the family: P.O. Box #404, Twinsburg, OH 44087.







