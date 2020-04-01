|
|
Bobby V. King Sr., age 81, went home to be with Jesus, March 28, 2020. He attended Ambassador Baptist Church and worked 40 years at BSI. Survived by his wife, Hilda; sons, Bobby King Jr. (Sue) and Bill King; brother-in-law, Joe Moine; granddaughters, Chrissy (Dave) and Cassie (Justin); 8 great grandchildren; many family and friends. Private services will be conducted for the family with Pastor Michael Decker officiating. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Memorial Service for the public will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-WADSWORTH (330)-335-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020