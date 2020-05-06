Bonell "Barney" L. Ellis, passed peacefully at Arbors at Stow on May 2, 2020 with his wife of 48 years by his side. He was a graduate of Buchtel High School and The University of Akron with a degree in Industrial Management, and was a 4 year member of the Akron U Golf Team. He served in Vietnam and was honorable discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He will always be remembered as "Mr. Softball" for his passion in promoting Fast Pitch Girls Softball, running Varsity and Jr. Varsity Girls Tournaments and directing the All-Star Girls Tournament every June at Firestone Stadium for 20 years. He also ran many local Slo-pitch Men's Softball leagues. Barney was an umpire and basketball referee for 25 years and was recognized as such as a Life Member Greater Akron Basketball Officials Assoc. and inducted into the Greater Akron Softball Hall of Fame, Summit Umpires Hall of Fame, and the OHSAA Umpires Hall of Fame. He also instructed a Sports Officiating Class in the Spring at Akron U for 9 years. The family thanks all his friends who supported him after his stroke in 2002 and in the years since. He thoroughly enjoyed being with his sports friends and could be counted on for a good tease or comment that would bring the house down with laughter. His family will miss the energy and love of life he possessed. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ellis; son, Christopher (Jessica) Ellis; daughter, Katie Landeros; grandchildren, Travis, Brendan, Brock, Bradley, Adeline, Carmela, and Reyes; and brother, Carl Ellis. Thanks to the dedicated nurses, aides and staff at Arbors at Stow for their wonderful care. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place, and a military interment will take place when the restrictions at Ohio Western Reserve Military Cemetery are lifted.









