|
|
) Bonita Ann Ferracane (Williams) was born on February 26th, 1950 and passed away peacefully on January 12th, 2020. Bonita leaves behind, her son, Sam (Jennifer) Ferracane; grandchildren, Elisabeth (Mike) Geiger, Samuel Ferracane; and great-grandson, Damien Geiger. Bonita also leaves behind brothers, Gailon (Debbie), Alan (Michelle), and Gerald (Patty) Williams, and granddaughter Lauren Ferracane. Bonita also cared and loved very deeply for her nieces, Kellie (Taren and Karsen), and Kerrie (Jeremey) (Colton, Ryan, and Kaitlyn). Her extended grandchildren include Abbey, Alexis, Dalton, Thad, Shannon, Logan, and Megan. Bonita had a long rewarding career with Akron Public Schools as a Braillist. During her time working for the schools she had the privilege of working with many amazing young men and women. She is going to be sorely missed by many but has now found peace with her youngest son, Victor Ferracane, in heaven. "The Will of God will never take you where the Grace of God will not protect you." Friends and family may visit Newcomer Funeral Home at 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed immediately by a Celebration of life service at 6 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020