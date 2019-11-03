|
Bonita "Bonnie" Ann Lindas, 77, entered into eternal glory in the comfort of her home with her beloved husband of '56 years on October 25, 2019. Born December 5, 1941 in Hanover, Ill. to Gerald and Elynor "Elymie" Lombard O'Brien, she had been a bookkeeper/ accountant for Sterling, Ball Jewelers and Gold Circle. She was a daring adventuress who explored every continent except for Australia and Antarctica. Her ultimate favorite place, besides her home in Akron, was Northern Ireland where she lived with her family for six years in the 70's. She adored family, friends and nature. She possessed a unique zest for life that melted the coldest hearts of strangers and had a contagious smile that would light up the darkest of rooms. In recent years she liked to don her "wine" dress and sit on the back patio overlooking the Metro Park to relax and enjoy a glass or two of Prosecco with her husband, Tom. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathleen "Katie" McPhie; she is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Lindas; children, Stephe Lindas, Jennifer Campbell and Pamela (Brad) Courrier; grandchildren, Collin Courrier and Epiphany Anne (Michael) Pietzcker; great-grandchildren, Addalynn "Addie", Alexis "Lexie"and Ava Pietzcker; and sister, Jerelyn O'Brien. At her request, there are no services. Cremation has taken place and her urn will be taken to her beloved Northern Ireland to the top of Slievedonard Mountain: The highest point in the country of the land that she loved best . Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019