RITTMAN -- Bonita J. Graham, 78, of Rittman, formerly of Wadsworth, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 15, 1941 in Doylestown to the late Roy and Beatrice (Petit-King) Meade and had lived in Rittman since 1992. Bonnie attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Doylestown and married the love of her life, Paul H. Graham in 1969 and they have been happily married for 50 years; he survives. She was employed by Hudson Oxygen company in Wadsworth and the J.M. Smucker Company in Orrville for several years prior to retirement. She loved caring for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was kind, generous and loving and always welcomed friends and family into her home. You never left her house hungry! She especially enjoyed beach vacations and her loyal dog, Lindsay. She will be remembered by all that knew her for her wonderful sense of humor. Bonnie was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Rittman and the Red Hat Society. Surviving is her husband, Paul; children, Wally (Gwen) Janeczek of Prospect, Pam (Ron) Hammel of Wadsworth, Robin (Lyle) Douthitt of St. Charles, IL, Connie (James) L'Allier of Forest Lake, MN and Paula (Darrell) Barnes of Rittman; grandchildren, Mark, Brett, Amy, Caitlin, Ashley, Courtney, Cameron, Taylor, Jimmy, Nicole, Erin, Josh, Kandi, Kerri, Brandon, Jordan and Danny; 25 great grandchildren; and sister, Susan (Joe) Lamielle of Wadsworth. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet (Walt) Perry. Services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, with Fr. Stephen Moran officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. The family would like to thank Dr. Nicolozakes and the staff at LifeCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Bonnie. For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020