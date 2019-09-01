|
Bonita L. Swan (Deetz) Bonita L. Swan (nee Deetz) 62, of Akron, passed away on Sat. Aug. 24th while surrounded by loved ones. Bonnie was the beloved wife of Richard Swan; Loving Mom of Daniel Quellos, Melanie Quellos (Josh), Autumn Stone (Jon), and Jordan Swan. She found much happiness being a devoted Oma to her two grand daughters, Lakyn and Brooklynn. She is survived by beloved brothers, sisters, many nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5th at Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Barberton, OH 44203. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate Memorials to Grace Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019