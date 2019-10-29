|
) On October 27, 2019, God welcomed home Bonnie Conner to join her beloved husband of 37 years, Jim. Born on February 23, 1945 in Rome, NY, Bonnie and her family moved multiple times through the U.S. In 1959, the family moved to Akron, Ohio where Bonnie graduated from Buchtel High School, Class of 1963. At Buchtel, Bonnie met lifelong friends who where always by her side. Bonnie attended the University of Akron and worked for General Electric until 1972. She then became a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother who cared deeply for her family. Bonnie was an active member of St. Hilary Parish where her three children went to school. Bonnie's true happiness was when she became a grandmother to Claire Elizabeth Davis, Ryan James Pieroni, Lauren Marie Pieroni, and Evan James Conner. Her four grandchildren meant the absolute world to her, and they adored her. She is survived by her four grandchildren; her children, Lisa (Guy) Pieroni, John (Jenny) Conner, and Kim Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Timothy and Ellen Whisler, and Dennis and Cheryl Whisler; cousins; nephews and nieces; and special friends, Aaron and Aidan Gribschaw. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31st at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Project Outrun. Bonnie's love for children will be best remembered through an organization that supports children affected by pediatric cancer. A donation can be made via www.ProjectOutrun.org or directly to Project Outrun at P.O. Box 13846, Fairlawn, Ohio 44334.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019