THEN AND NOW Bonnie J. Rowley, 85, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was a life resident of Barberton. Bonnie was a member of GBU and the Barberton VFW, as well as many other clubs in Barberton and was a bartender at Chet O'Kelly's for 28 years. Preceded in death by her daughter, Tammie Hughes; granddaughter, Michaelann Terry; brothers, Bill and Butch Strawbridge. Survived by her children, Barbara Hughes, Brenda Gerstenslager, Bob (Dee) Terry, Teresa Huneycutt (Wayne), Bill (Amy) Terry, Cherie Witchey and Jamie (Ben) Wargo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand children; sister, Carol Sorrell and Geri (Bob) Sorrell; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bonnie's family will receive friends on Friday, November 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019