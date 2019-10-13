|
Bonnie J. Scritchfield, 70, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born July 24, 1949 in Reedy, West Virginia, daughter of the late Ray and Virginia Nichols Roberts. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Roberts. Bonnie's memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; her husband of 51 years, Russell Scritchfield; sons, Ken (Kristen) Scritchfield, Will (Stacie) Scritchfield; grandchildren, Riley, Nicholas, and Mike; great-granddaughter, Gemma; sisters, Carol Hall, Brenda Cottrell, Barbara Prine; brothers, Jerald, Ray, Bill, and Roger Roberts. Bonnie was filled with compassion, kindness, and genuine love for her family. She was an active member of the Springfield Baptist Church and served as a deaconess. She had a special love for her grandchildren, as only a grandma does, without reservation. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds and the beauty that came into bloom. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. The service for Bonnie will take place, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at noon, Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Road, Akron. Pastors Jeremy Candelaria and Larry Baldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. Memorial Contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Springfield Baptist Church. Those wishing to share prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019