Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church,
1920 Krumroy Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Scritchfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie J. Scritchfield


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie J. Scritchfield Obituary
Bonnie J. Scritchfield, 70, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born July 24, 1949 in Reedy, West Virginia, daughter of the late Ray and Virginia Nichols Roberts. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Roberts. Bonnie's memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; her husband of 51 years, Russell Scritchfield; sons, Ken (Kristen) Scritchfield, Will (Stacie) Scritchfield; grandchildren, Riley, Nicholas, and Mike; great-granddaughter, Gemma; sisters, Carol Hall, Brenda Cottrell, Barbara Prine; brothers, Jerald, Ray, Bill, and Roger Roberts. Bonnie was filled with compassion, kindness, and genuine love for her family. She was an active member of the Springfield Baptist Church and served as a deaconess. She had a special love for her grandchildren, as only a grandma does, without reservation. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds and the beauty that came into bloom. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. The service for Bonnie will take place, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at noon, Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Road, Akron. Pastors Jeremy Candelaria and Larry Baldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. Memorial Contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Springfield Baptist Church. Those wishing to share prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now