THEN AND NOW DOYLESTOWN -- Bonnie J. Shaw, age 88, passed away on March 15, 2020, at home, with family present. Born on December 17, 1931 in Akron, OH to the late George E. and Marjorie (Gates) Roe, she was a graduate of Kenmore High School and resident of Doylestown since 1976. She attended secretarial school after graduation from high school. Bonnie was proud of her "second career" with Kelly Temp Services, where she worked in later years. Bonnie and family are eternally grateful for support and prayers given by members of the Kenmore Church of Christ, along with many individuals and neighbors who intervened in the time of family losses and during the time of her advancing age and condition. The Shaw family and Bonnie also show great gratitude for the unwavering, loving home care administrated by her daughter-in-law, Iwona, and her most recent care giver Maria, along with several other caregivers. Bonnie was a dedicated Christian, forgiving soul, loving mother and wife, who stood by her husband and three sons through good and bad times. She negotiated several international moves, with three young boys in tow, with humor and chutzpah. Although she no longer walks in this physical tenuous realm, she was, and will always be by our side, most likely influencing generations to come. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard; son, Mark; she leaves her loving sons, Richard and Todd (Iwona) Shaw; grandson, Anthony Bernard Shaw, all of Doylestown; and other family members: Karen Lent and family, Jack and Jill, Susan, Linda, Cheryl and Michael. Due to the current health crisis and family challenges, we are saddened to announce that we will be foregoing a public service. We do encourage correspondence in the form of condolences, anecdotes, memories and Christian fellowship to be sent to Bonnie's current address, or through the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230, or submitted to the guest registry at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Please include your phone number, so we may continue to speak, to further celebrate Bonnie's life. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Greenlawn Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Memorials may be made on Bonnie's behalf to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020