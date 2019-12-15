Home

Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
76 North Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
76 North Ave.
Bonnie Jean Harwell Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Bonnie Jean Harwell, 76, passed away December 10, 2019. Born in Akron Bonnie had lived in Tallmadge for most of her life. She was a cashier with Bumpus Drug Store and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. Bonnie was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing cards and socializing with longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; sister, Dianne Diss; brother-in-law, Bob; and nephew, Jeff. Bonnie is survived by her brother, Vincent (Lori) Wykoff of Cuyahoga Falls; niece, Rachel (David) Terbilcox; nephew, Matthew (Kathleen) Wykoff, both of Charlotte, NC; six great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 76 North Ave., Tallmadge. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to s, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite #1300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Pay It Forward for Pets, 1496 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
