Bonnie Jean Scheuvront, 72, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born November 16, 1946 to the late George and Anna May Burnette. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking, going camping, and spoiling her dogs. She retired from Walmart after 25 years of service. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James; and sister, Georgia. She is survived by her children, Gerald McCarthy, George (Kim) McCarthy, Jody (Erik Conley) Scheuvront, James (Angela) Scheuvront Jr.; grandchildren, Gerald and Amber McCarthy, Aaron and Ben Cole, Dan and Cassidy McCarthy, Ariel, Ronald and Cody Howe, Chloe, Peyton and Austin Scheuvront; great-granddaughter, Riley Howe; and sister, Patricia (Bob) Whitting. Visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Joshua Little will celebrate Bonnie's life. Burial to take place at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019