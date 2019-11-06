Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Scheuvront
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jean Scheuvront


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean Scheuvront Obituary
Bonnie Jean Scheuvront, 72, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born November 16, 1946 to the late George and Anna May Burnette. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking, going camping, and spoiling her dogs. She retired from Walmart after 25 years of service. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James; and sister, Georgia. She is survived by her children, Gerald McCarthy, George (Kim) McCarthy, Jody (Erik Conley) Scheuvront, James (Angela) Scheuvront Jr.; grandchildren, Gerald and Amber McCarthy, Aaron and Ben Cole, Dan and Cassidy McCarthy, Ariel, Ronald and Cody Howe, Chloe, Peyton and Austin Scheuvront; great-granddaughter, Riley Howe; and sister, Patricia (Bob) Whitting. Visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Joshua Little will celebrate Bonnie's life. Burial to take place at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now