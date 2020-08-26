) Bonnie L. Goodspeed, age 73, of Akron, Ohio, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Martha (nee Bohrer) Miller. Bonnie worked and retired from Knudson Jewelers for 23 years. She loved to travel with her husband to Las Vegas, they traveled every year for 26 consecutive years for their anniversary. Bonnie was an exceptional cook and baker, she loved to bake cookies and pies. In years past, she liked to play bingo with her mother and sister-inlaw. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Stephen "Steve" B. Goodspeed, whom she married on July 6, 1968; one daughter, Kimberly Semer; two grandchildren, Bobby and Blade Leslie and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, John "Kevin" (Geraldine) Miller; her niece, Laura (Jonathan Hillcoat) Miller and her nephew, Eoin (Carol) Miller, and their children; her sister-in-law, Karen Woody and her son, John Michael "Mike" (Phoebe) Woody, and his family; her aunts, Norma Groves and AnnaRose McAllister and cousins, as well. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Steve Bucy will celebrate Bonnie's life. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. For those of you attending, we do ask that you ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Bonnie's memory. The family wishes to thank the staff at Altercare Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kent for their loving and delicate care they gave to Bonnie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com