1/1
Bonnie L. Goodspeed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Bonnie L. Goodspeed, age 73, of Akron, Ohio, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Martha (nee Bohrer) Miller. Bonnie worked and retired from Knudson Jewelers for 23 years. She loved to travel with her husband to Las Vegas, they traveled every year for 26 consecutive years for their anniversary. Bonnie was an exceptional cook and baker, she loved to bake cookies and pies. In years past, she liked to play bingo with her mother and sister-inlaw. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Stephen "Steve" B. Goodspeed, whom she married on July 6, 1968; one daughter, Kimberly Semer; two grandchildren, Bobby and Blade Leslie and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, John "Kevin" (Geraldine) Miller; her niece, Laura (Jonathan Hillcoat) Miller and her nephew, Eoin (Carol) Miller, and their children; her sister-in-law, Karen Woody and her son, John Michael "Mike" (Phoebe) Woody, and his family; her aunts, Norma Groves and AnnaRose McAllister and cousins, as well. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Steve Bucy will celebrate Bonnie's life. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. For those of you attending, we do ask that you ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bonnie's memory. The family wishes to thank the staff at Altercare Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kent for their loving and delicate care they gave to Bonnie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved