Bonnie L. Harris, 77, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019. On October 30, 1941, she was born in Hopwood, Pa. to the late Ivan and Dorothy (Rapelee) Sisler and retired from Ohio Edison after over 30 years of service. She has resided in the Akron area for over 50 years. She was an avid believer in the unfailing love of Christ and was joyous in spreading the Word of the Lord. She loved gardening, particularly flowers and had a natural 'green thumb'.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry; sister, Kay; brother, Mike; nephew, Robert and niece, Sherry. She is survived by her children, Doug (Shawna), Susanne (Mike), Drinda (Chuck); sisters, Mayme (Jay) and Christy (Rick); brother, Richard (Debbie); brother-in-law, Harry (June); sister-in-law, Janet (Dave) as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.



An open Memorial Service celebrating her life has already taken place earlier this week. Bonnie asked to be cremated and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in West Virginia. A separate burial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Tacy's Presbyterian Church in Philippi, W. Va.



'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.' Psalm 116:15 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019