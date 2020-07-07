Bonnie L Raso, 82, passed away on July 2, 2020. Bonnie was born in Attica, Ohio, to the late Gray and Rosalie (Schiffel) Lake and lived in the Akron area most of her life. She was a member of St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed making sandwiches for church dinners and entering church chili cook-offs. She also loved camping, swimming, dance and ice skating; and singing the Star Spangled Banner at high school sporting events. Bonnie is survived by husband of 48 years, Nick; sons, Scott (Denise) and Brad (Lori) Favalon; grand-sons, Dane (Megan), Blake and Chase; grand-daughters, Rachel, Jessica and Anna; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Dylan and Carter; many other loving family and friends. Graveside service will be Wednesday, by invitation (due to Corona) at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view Bonnie's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.