Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Columbia United Church of Christ
978 Wooster Rd . West
Barberton, OH
View Map
Bonnie Lou Berry Obituary
Bonnie Lou

Berry

Bonnie Lou Berry, 71, passed away February 24, 2019. Bonnie was born in Akron and was a graduate of Barberton High School and Kent State University. She eventually went to work at Case Western Reserve/ University Hospital, retiring in 2018. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Elsie Berry; her sister, Dorothy Leuenberger; and nephew Steve Leuenberger. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Norman Turk; stepdaughter, Jackie (David) Holycross; granddaughters, Stephanie and Samantha; sister, Kathleen (John) Hausch; special nieces, Cindy Hausch, Susan (Rick) Brown and Kristin (Mark) Gabel; special nephews, Tom Leuenberger and Bob (Cindy) Leuenberger; and many cousins and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life for Bonnie will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
