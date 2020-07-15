WADSWORTH -- Bonnie M. Crumley, resident of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away at the age of 87 on July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Fern Lecky, and her husband, William W. Crumley. Bonnie was born in Holmesville, Ohio on May 28, 1933 and spent most of her life in Wadsworth. She graduated from Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 50 years. Bonnie was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Wadsworth where she served on many committees. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Tamara (William) Moorefield and Pamela (Philip) Stuecheli; brother Dean (Jacqueline) Lecky, and sister-in-law, Clara Jo Crumley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Mackenzie) Moorefield and Melissa (Tyler) Trigg. Bonnie was also a great grandmother to Jackson Moorefield and Lillian Trigg. A service was held on July 14, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association, or St Mark's Episcopal Church. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com