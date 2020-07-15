1/1
Bonnie M. Crumley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADSWORTH -- Bonnie M. Crumley, resident of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away at the age of 87 on July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Fern Lecky, and her husband, William W. Crumley. Bonnie was born in Holmesville, Ohio on May 28, 1933 and spent most of her life in Wadsworth. She graduated from Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 50 years. Bonnie was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Wadsworth where she served on many committees. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Tamara (William) Moorefield and Pamela (Philip) Stuecheli; brother Dean (Jacqueline) Lecky, and sister-in-law, Clara Jo Crumley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Mackenzie) Moorefield and Melissa (Tyler) Trigg. Bonnie was also a great grandmother to Jackson Moorefield and Lillian Trigg. A service was held on July 14, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or St Mark's Episcopal Church. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved