1/1
Bonnie M. Dallas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie M. Dallas, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Bonnie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite times were spent with her family. She loved to have her grandchildren over every week for a special dinner to have time with them. She also enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her many friends here in Ohio and during the winter months in Florida. Bonnie was an excellent bridge player and game player. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rosemary Haddad. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William; her children, Gina (Ron) Stokes, Tina (Jim) Steiger, Bill (Lisa) Dallas, and Melinda (Stephen) Knicely; grandchildren, Becky, Ron (Vennesa), Jennifer, George (Rachael), Isabella, Michael, Scott, and Katie; great-grandchildren: Vance and Beau; sisters, Georgie (Bill) Kenney, and Theresa (Rick) Karm. Private Services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's name can be made to St. George Antiochian Church, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved