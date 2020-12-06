Bonnie M. Dallas, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Bonnie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite times were spent with her family. She loved to have her grandchildren over every week for a special dinner to have time with them. She also enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her many friends here in Ohio and during the winter months in Florida. Bonnie was an excellent bridge player and game player. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rosemary Haddad. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William; her children, Gina (Ron) Stokes, Tina (Jim) Steiger, Bill (Lisa) Dallas, and Melinda (Stephen) Knicely; grandchildren, Becky, Ron (Vennesa), Jennifer, George (Rachael), Isabella, Michael, Scott, and Katie; great-grandchildren: Vance and Beau; sisters, Georgie (Bill) Kenney, and Theresa (Rick) Karm. Private Services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's name can be made to St. George Antiochian Church, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.