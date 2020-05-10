Bonnie M. Groves, 89, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1930 in Uniontown, OH to the late John and Ina Wilson. Bonnie was a long-time member of the Akron Baptist Temple where she had been a Secretary for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and cardmaking. Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale D. Groves; sisters, Burnice (Clint) Hall and Margaret (Paul Steinly) Britt; nephews and niece, John Hall, John Grice, and Roxanne Steinly. She leaves behind her daughters, Kimberly Groves and Tammy Reckman; nephews and nieces, James (Sandi) Hall, David Steinly, Nancy Hall, Deborah (Bill) Harmon, Diana (Bill) Meginley and Dawn Grice; and many great-nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Connect Church, 578 Killian Rd., Coventry Township, OH 44319, in memory of Bonnie. Condolences and memories can be shared with Bonnie's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024