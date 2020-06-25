Bonnie S. Branch
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie S. Branch, 67, of Akron passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer on June 22. 2020. She was born on May 10, 1953 in Christianburg, Virginia to parents, James Vass and Barbara (Bowman-Vass) Wittensoldner. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud Nana, incredible daughter and amazing mother-in-law to her two best friends. Bonnie is survived by her loyal husband, David Branch, as well as her sons, Robert (Tonia) Wright and David (La Tea) Wright; step-daughter, Tiffany (Erick) Branch and step-son, Edward (Rachel) Matthews; mother, Barbara (Bowman-Vass) Wittensoldner, the two boys who were always the absolute center of Bonnie's world, her grandsons, Jaret (Sammi) Wright and Austin Wright. Step-grandchildren, Brittany Sanders, Kylie Moynihan, Craig (Raquel) Moynihan, Zack Wood, Trisha Moynihan, La Kayla Wheeler, Dominick Wheeler, Justin Rogacs and Chase Rogacs and many close family members, in Ohio and Virginia, who loved her dearly. She is now reunited with her longtime friend, Hippie Greg. Bonnie is preceded in death by her Father James Vass. Bonnie was always a free spirited soul and when she loved, she loved fiercely. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. Though she never held back her opinion and had a knack for telling people like it is, she was loved by so many. The family would like to send a special Thank You to Tracy (Roberto) Soberon who helped tremendously with Bonnie's care after her illness. Also a huge heart felt Thank You to Dr. S. Sandhu and Dr G. Khayyat and staff of Akron General Cleveland Clinic where Bonnie received the best care from the most loving doctors and staff. The family appreciates all that you did to help Bonnie through this time in her life. For services we ask that you come comfortably. Bonnie would never ask that you come to her funeral in attire that doesn't suit you daily. Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 p.m at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Due to Covid 19 concerns, please expect social distancing with a limited number of guests at a time. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Per her wishes, cremation will take place following the service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved