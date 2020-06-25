Bonnie S. Branch, 67, of Akron passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer on June 22. 2020. She was born on May 10, 1953 in Christianburg, Virginia to parents, James Vass and Barbara (Bowman-Vass) Wittensoldner. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud Nana, incredible daughter and amazing mother-in-law to her two best friends. Bonnie is survived by her loyal husband, David Branch, as well as her sons, Robert (Tonia) Wright and David (La Tea) Wright; step-daughter, Tiffany (Erick) Branch and step-son, Edward (Rachel) Matthews; mother, Barbara (Bowman-Vass) Wittensoldner, the two boys who were always the absolute center of Bonnie's world, her grandsons, Jaret (Sammi) Wright and Austin Wright. Step-grandchildren, Brittany Sanders, Kylie Moynihan, Craig (Raquel) Moynihan, Zack Wood, Trisha Moynihan, La Kayla Wheeler, Dominick Wheeler, Justin Rogacs and Chase Rogacs and many close family members, in Ohio and Virginia, who loved her dearly. She is now reunited with her longtime friend, Hippie Greg. Bonnie is preceded in death by her Father James Vass. Bonnie was always a free spirited soul and when she loved, she loved fiercely. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. Though she never held back her opinion and had a knack for telling people like it is, she was loved by so many. The family would like to send a special Thank You to Tracy (Roberto) Soberon who helped tremendously with Bonnie's care after her illness. Also a huge heart felt Thank You to Dr. S. Sandhu and Dr G. Khayyat and staff of Akron General Cleveland Clinic where Bonnie received the best care from the most loving doctors and staff. The family appreciates all that you did to help Bonnie through this time in her life. For services we ask that you come comfortably. Bonnie would never ask that you come to her funeral in attire that doesn't suit you daily. Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 p.m at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Due to Covid 19 concerns, please expect social distancing with a limited number of guests at a time. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Per her wishes, cremation will take place following the service.