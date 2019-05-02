Home

Bonnie (Hennen) Winnen

Bonnie (Hennen) Winnen Obituary
Bonnie (Hennen) Winnen

Bonnie (Hennen) Winnen, 77, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday April 28, 2019.

She was born in Wheeling, W. Va. and moved to Akron where she graduated from North High School.

She went to business school, was a secretary for the Akron School of Nursing, and member of ABWA. Bonnie was a devoted member of Akron Children's Concert Society, she volunteered for the Humane Society and many school functions.

Bonnie will be remembered for being a loving, caring, devoted grandma, mother and wife to a firefighter and military officer. She was known for her open door with a smile, great laugh, open arms and big heart waiting on the other side. Bonnie was a mother for all in need.

She was preceded in death by mother and father, Merle and Marie Hennen; sister, Barbara Hennen; and son, Bryan. She is survived by husband, Donald Winnen; brother, Frank (Nancy) Hennen; daughter, Tami (Mike) Larimore; son, Scott (Jenny) Curtis; stepdaughter, Heather (Brad) Woodard; eight grandchildren, Jayden, Tyler, Trevor, Mikey, Loney, Brooke, Brody, Nikolas; five great grandchildren; and niece, Caitlyn.

A memorial gathering will be held will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie wishes donations be made to Akron Children's Concert Society, or the Humane Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
