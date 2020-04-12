Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Boyd E. Getz Jr.


1937 - 2020
Boyd E. Getz Jr. Obituary
Boyd E. Getz, Jr., 82, of Clinton died Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Chapel Hill Community. Boyd was born December 21, 1937 in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Boyd E. and Mary (Smith) Getz, Sr. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, worked in the plumbing field and also for D I Y and Home Depot. He had been an Assistant Scout Master, Cub Scout leader and had worked with the Youth football and baseball leagues. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce L. Getz; brothers, John and Dennis; sisters, Mary and Janet. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda (Schneider) Getz; sons, Boyd Getz III and Bennett Getz; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be announced at a later date, with his final resting place at Clinton Cemetery. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
