Boyd K. King
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Boyd K. King, 89, passed away June 11, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Noah and Flossie King and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 59 years. Boyd and his wife, Ruth founded the Boyd K. King Insurance Agency in 1954 which later became King Insurance and Surety. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie; he is survived by his sons, Eric (Lark), Greg (Michelle), Curt (Julie) and Mark; grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Erica, Albert, Betsy, Steven, Kevin, Jeffrey, Forrest and Whitney. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fl, 33607. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
