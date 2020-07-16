Bradley C. Kassinger, 73, made his last cast from the comfort of his home, July 13, 2020, and will be missed by all. Born in Barberton on November 29, 1946. He attended Kenmore High and lived his life in Akron and Canal Fulton. Early in his career, he held jobs as an assistant manager at Franklin Sparkle Market, a machinist at McNeil Machine, and was a member of the Canal Fulton police department. He retired from Hillendale Farms as a truck driver. Surviving Brad are his sons, Chuck (Terry) and Bill (Veronica); sister, Kathi; granddaughters, Miranda (Derek), Jenna (Dan), and Rachel (Ryan); great grandchildren, Maverick, Caleb, RaeLynn, Hunter and Barrett; best friends, Donnie and George; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Katherine; maternal grandmother, Anna Legats; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy. Brad loved his family more than anything and spent as much time with them as he could. He was an avid fisherman and could be found at many of the Portage Lakes and many other local lakes. He never knew a stranger and was willing to help anyone with anything. He gave his fish to others and often gave his tackle to children and showed them how to fish. To know Brad is to love him. A special thanks to his hospice nurse Sarah and the aide Sarah for taking such good care of our Brad. Family and friends will be welcomed on Thursday, July 16, 6 to 8 p.m., at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319.







