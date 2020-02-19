|
|
BARBERTON/WADSWORTH -- Bradley E. Thomas, 25, was called home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020. Bradley was born in Barberton and was a proud graduate of Barberton High School Class of 2013. He graduated from Stark State College with an Automotive Technology degree and was currently working as a Service Coordinator for Laria Chevrolet. Bradley attended Grace Church-Medina East Campus. He had a strong relationship with the Lord and demonstrated that to everyone around him. The family is at peace knowing that he is no longer in pain and that he is in Heaven worshipping at the feet of the Lord Jesus. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Thomas and grandmother Patricia Thompson, he is survived by his loving wife, Kelsey (nee Young); parents, Brian and Tara; brother, Ben (Sara); sister Brittany (Ryan) Kinstler; father-in-law and mother-in law, Todd and Janelle Young; grandmother Judy Thomas; grandfather, William Thompson Jr.; great-grandfather William Thompson Sr.; best friends, Tyler (Maddie) Jensen; and a host of other relatives. Bradley's calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grace Church-Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Jeff Martell officiating. Private Family Interment on Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church-Medina East Campus, 2325 Medina Rd., Medina, OH 44256. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020