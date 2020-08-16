1/1
Bradley John Jacob
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley John Jacob died on July 26th 2020 after a long illness. Brad lived in New Franklin area most of his life. Graduated from Archbishop Hoban High school and the University of Toledo alongside his twin brother, Dave. Brad raised two wonderful children in Canal Fulton and Clinton with his former wife, Marianne Schubert. He was a devoted father to Lee Catherine Jacob and Maxwell Joseph Jacob. Three years ago he was thrilled to become a doting Papa to Brodie Doris Bentley. His family will always remember Brad for his love of a good (and very large) bonfire, his generosity, superior intellect and willing to goof around anywhere, anytime. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when we are able to throw a proper party that Brad would approve of. Please visit www.https://www.bacherfuneralhome.com/listings for a full obituary. Bacher-Portage Lakes 330-644-0024




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Brad. May God grant you strength through this time of healing.
The Marcelli Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved