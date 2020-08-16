Bradley John Jacob died on July 26th 2020 after a long illness. Brad lived in New Franklin area most of his life. Graduated from Archbishop Hoban High school and the University of Toledo alongside his twin brother, Dave. Brad raised two wonderful children in Canal Fulton and Clinton with his former wife, Marianne Schubert. He was a devoted father to Lee Catherine Jacob and Maxwell Joseph Jacob. Three years ago he was thrilled to become a doting Papa to Brodie Doris Bentley. His family will always remember Brad for his love of a good (and very large) bonfire, his generosity, superior intellect and willing to goof around anywhere, anytime. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when we are able to throw a proper party that Brad would approve of. Please visit www.https://www.bacherfuneralhome.com/listings for a full obituary. Bacher-Portage Lakes 330-644-0024