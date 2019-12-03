|
|
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Bradley Ross Jones, better known as "Bepa" passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Brad was born on December 7, 1937 in Akron, Ohio to Vernon Harry Jones and Alta (Isiminger) Jones. Brad graduated from Kent State University and spent his professional life at Merrill Lynch. Brad married the love of his life, Cheryl (aka Bema), in December 1957 and was married for 61 years. Brad and Cheryl raised three children; their daughter Julie and their two sons Jeffery and Bryan. Brad, our Bepa, was our patriarch. He loved his family fiercely and in his "Bepa way" spoiled us all rotten. He loved to travel, especially to his favorite place on earth...Sundial. He had an exceptional taste for a good steak and loved sharing that with his family. Despite his strong presence, Bepa was very much a kid at heart. He loved a good prank and was a master at "roasting" the ones he loved most. His favorite motto was "Mistakes will be made, others will be blamed." He loved clowns, old slot machines and even had a jukebox and traffic light in the middle of his living room. Bright colorful things made him happy...for those that knew him think Rainbows and Colors. Bepa introduced his grandkids to escargot, The Diamond Grille, putt putt golf, Rosanna by Toto, country clubs and the best beach in the world...and then wondered why we were all (in his words) "a pain in the a**." His laugh was literally infectious and his stories always involved Jesus combined with a little Christ. He was larger than life and he and Bema created an amazing family legacy that involves traditions, great food, intriguing stories, so many laughs and most importantly a deep family love. One of his favorite quotes was "Come Grow Old with Me, the Best is Yet to Be"...we are the luckiest to have grown old with you. Our Bepa is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Bema"; his three children, Julie (Dave) Henneman, Jeffery (Laurie) Jones, Bryan (Karen) Jones; his brother and sister-in-law Gary and Carol McDonald; his grandchildren, Shannon (Rafe), Seth (Cathy), Cameron (Fawn), Kalie (Anthony), Alex (MacKenzie), Michael, Makynna (Teague), Corey, Tyler, Krista; great-grandchildren, Tori, Bella, Jaycee, Nova, Canon, Savannah, Adrian, Asher, Nash, Dylan, and Brecken. Per his wishes a private ceremony will take place. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the at , or Crossroads Hospice at www.crossroadshospice.com (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019