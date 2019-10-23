|
|
AKRON -- Bradley William Noonan born October 22, 1972 went to be with the Lord October 20, 2019. Brad was a loving, big hearted son. He battled addiction and mental health issues for years and is finally at peace. Brad was a very hard worker and loved helping others. He had a great sense of humor and liked fireworks, motorcycles and dragons. Brad will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy and Ed Noonan and Peg Hardy; he is survived by his father, James Noonan; mother, Roz Martin; brother, Daniel E. Noonan; aunts, Barbara (Oscar) Hunsicker, Suzanne Reeves; uncle, Mark (Lynn) Noonan; cousins, Kathleen Donaldson, Lisa Noonan, Julie Rottman, Aaron (Hannah) Reeves and Ryan Reeves. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 with a memorial service beginning at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Interval Brotherhood Home 3445 S Main St., Akron, OH 44319. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019