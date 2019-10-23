Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Noonan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley William Noonan


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley William Noonan Obituary
AKRON -- Bradley William Noonan born October 22, 1972 went to be with the Lord October 20, 2019. Brad was a loving, big hearted son. He battled addiction and mental health issues for years and is finally at peace. Brad was a very hard worker and loved helping others. He had a great sense of humor and liked fireworks, motorcycles and dragons. Brad will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy and Ed Noonan and Peg Hardy; he is survived by his father, James Noonan; mother, Roz Martin; brother, Daniel E. Noonan; aunts, Barbara (Oscar) Hunsicker, Suzanne Reeves; uncle, Mark (Lynn) Noonan; cousins, Kathleen Donaldson, Lisa Noonan, Julie Rottman, Aaron (Hannah) Reeves and Ryan Reeves. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 with a memorial service beginning at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Interval Brotherhood Home 3445 S Main St., Akron, OH 44319. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now