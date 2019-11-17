|
Brandon L Trowbridge Brandon L Trowbridge, 24, of Cuyahoga Falls, died November 13 after a near 12 year battle with neuroblastoma. He was born March 7, 95', the son of Lori Alderman/Trowbridge and Jack Trowbridge. He attended Price Elem and Bolich Middle School before starting treatment. Most importantly, Brandon had a love for the Lord and sharing his faith. He will be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit. Brandon is survived by his parents, Lori Alderman/Trowbridge and Jack Trowbridge; brother, Michael Trowbridge; sister-in-law, Alyssa; nephews, Weston and Gibson. He also leaves his maternal grandma, Shirley Webb; Maternal grandpa, Jim Webb; fraternal grandpa, Ralph Trowbridge and Justine Trowbridge precede him in passing. Please join us in a celebration of life service for Brandon on Tues, Nov. 19. The service will be held at The Chapel, Akron Campus (135 Fir Hill, Akron) at 6 pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019