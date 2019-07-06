Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of God MPGT
200 Cole Ave.
Akron, OH
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of God MPGT
200 Cole Ave.
Akron, OH
Brandon Varner


1984 - 2019
Brandon Varner Obituary
Brandon "BJ"

Varner

Brandon Jerard Varner, 34, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26, 2019.

BJ was born on November 11, 1984 to Sallie Mae Varner and Fred Varner Jr.

BJ leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; grandfather, Fred Varner Sr.; brothers, NeShaun (Carlita) Lockett, Frederick Lockett, Trey and Troy Varner, Daniel (Megan) DeLeon, Macey Hardin, special cousin/brother, Amir (Michelle) Smith; sisters, Robin Varner-Taylor, Caprice (Bobby) Gooch; many other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon at The Church of God MPGT, 200 Cole Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301. Family and friends may visit for one hour prior to the service. Interment at Glendale Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to 2715 Nesmith Lake Blvd., Akron, OH 44314. Please see full obituary at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019
