|
|
Brandt Leo Petri Brandt Leo Petri, age 64, died Wednesday, August 21st at his home suddenly from congestive heart failure. He leaves his daughter, Celeste and son, Brandon Petri; sister, Judy Milan (Gary); brothers, Mike Petri (Cathi) and Jeff Petri; nephew, Matthew Milan and niece, Melissa Hansen; and was preceded in death my sister, Terri Colando; mother, Virginia Petri; and father, Leo Petri Born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, he went on to manage hotels in the Akron area, then on to San Francisco. Music was such an important part of his life. You would often find him playing his guitar and singing in Union square.. and that is where he spent the last years of his life. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. There will be a private memorial for his family at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019