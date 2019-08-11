|
Braxton Choate Braxton Choate, 3 months old, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his grandfather, David Choate Sr. Braxton is survived by his parents, David Jr. and Josie; 5 siblings; grandparents, Lisa (David) Burns, and Jane Gasser; great-grandparents, Bill and Patricia Staats; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services will be held, at 1:00pm, TUESDAY, August 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio. Please meet at the cemetery. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019