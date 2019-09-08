Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brea Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brea Elizabeth Martin


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brea Elizabeth Martin Obituary
Brea Elizabeth Martin (Mullen) Brea Elizabeth Martin, age 40, passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1979 in Akron, Ohio. Brea truly lived a life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with her family, chatting with friends, and cheering on her kids at every game. Brea had an uncanny ability to put a smile on everyone's face. She attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and The University of Akron. Brea is survived by her mother, Barbara; her husband, Antonio Martin Sr.; her children, Kendal, Kaleb, Trey and Antonio Jr.; uncle, Roby; aunts, Liz (Diana), Susan (Michael), Robyn (Larry); and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry R. Smith. Family, friends and others whose lives Brea touched are invited to reminisce, grieve and support each other on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), followed by a time of reflection beginning at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Brea's family in care of the funeral home. Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271. www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now