Brenda A. Thompson
Brenda A. Thompson, 62, passed away October 13, 2020 with family by her side as she battled with cancer, she was never alone. Brenda was known for her caring heart and goofy humor. She enjoyed to thrift shop, play scratch offs and spend time with her family. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Vesta Kirk, and partner of 14 years, Robert Rogers. She will be sadly missed by her children, Roy, Larry, Randy and Leander, her many siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To share a message with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
