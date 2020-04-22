Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Brenda Grace Hall


1944 - 2020
Brenda Grace Hall Obituary
In loving memory of Brenda Grace Hall, who was born September 21st, 1944 and died April 16th, 2020. She leaves behind sisters, Sandy W., Hellen A.; sons, Charles (Patty) Holstein and Richard Holstein, daughter, Tracie (Sean) Holstein; grandchildren, William, Amanda, Tyler, Cameron, Dezaraie, Allyssa, Charles-Conner; great-grandchildren Sean and Briney. She is now together again with her parents, Bill and Irene Hall, and sister Betty Fox. All services will be private. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com to leave condolences for Brenda's family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
