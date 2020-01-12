Home

Brenda J. Cox

Brenda J. Cox Obituary
Brenda J. Cox earned her heavenly wings after a courageous battle with cancer on January 5, 2020. Brenda was a very dedicated and active member of the Akron Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Friends of the Main Library Board of Directors and Sistas Knit 2. Brenda previously worked at the United Way of Summit County serving as the coordinator of Project Blueprint and she also worked as a Director in the Community Impact division for over 15 years. The sorority will conduct their Omega Omega service followed by a Celebration of Life reception on February 6, 2020 at St. Philips Episcopal Church. 1130 Mercer Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320. More details TBA. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
