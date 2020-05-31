Brenda J. Meadows passed away on May 27, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Fred and Martha Chaykoski. Brenda was a 1960 graduate of Barberton High School and attended beauty school and then business school. She worked at BF Goodrich for 22 years and Acro Tool and Die for 20 years. Brenda was the secretary for Summit Regional Council NCCW. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent Catholic Church. Brenda loved to travel, play slot machines, garden and enjoyed making her home beautiful with her husband, Pat. Preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Kathy Chaykoski and brother-in-law, Paul Straits; she is survived by her husband, Pat; brother, Alex Chaykoski; sister, Mary Jane (Tom) Dunphy; daughter, Jamie (Mike) Mellinger; grandchildren, Morgan, Madison and Marcus Mellinger; brothers-in-law, Jim (June) Meadows and Bob (Skip) Meadows; sister-in-law, Susie Straits and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until mass time. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent Cemetery.